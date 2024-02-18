Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 185 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

EXR stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.