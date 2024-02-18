Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Mills were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

