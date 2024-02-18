Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$63.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.78. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$55.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5758836 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

