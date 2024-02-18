Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) versus Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Financial Analysis

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Bank of Santa Clarita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $1.31 billion 2.24 $354.12 million $4.86 8.30 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and Bank of Santa Clarita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $37.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 27.02% 13.89% 1.61% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

