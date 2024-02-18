Barclays Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $239.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $234.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $241.63 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $153.56 and a 1 year high of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

