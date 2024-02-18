Barclays Raises Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target to $41.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CART

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.