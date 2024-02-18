Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stake Boosted by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Barings BDC comprises 1.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Barings BDC worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

BBDC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 179,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

