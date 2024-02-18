Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-16% yr/yr to ~$1.63-1.68, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 520,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.