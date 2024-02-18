Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. CIBC reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

