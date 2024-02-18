BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 6.6% in January

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

