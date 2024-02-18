Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYON. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

