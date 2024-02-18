Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $340.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.97 and a 200-day moving average of $335.15. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.