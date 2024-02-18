Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $217.53 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

