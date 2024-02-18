BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $506,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

