Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIR. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.75.

BIR opened at C$5.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

