Bitcoin Diamond One Day Volume Tops $41,385.24 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.91 million and $41,385.24 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00114659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00035339 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006718 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

