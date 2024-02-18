BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair lowered BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

BL stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -576.10, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,733,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.