BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $222,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

