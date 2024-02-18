BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$41.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upgraded Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Aritzia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.70.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.49. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.35.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Aritzia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$653.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8306773 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,568 shares of company stock worth $407,260. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

