BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 47 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 808.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Stryker by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $349.30 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $352.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

