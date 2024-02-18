BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 115,483 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $138.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.