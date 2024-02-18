BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $16.63 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,296 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $329.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

