BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in FOX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in FOX by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 228,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

FOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

