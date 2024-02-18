BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $5.53 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $109.98 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

