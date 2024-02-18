BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 848.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,419 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $76.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.