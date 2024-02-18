BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

