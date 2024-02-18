BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559,478 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of View worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in View in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in View during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in View during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in View by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares during the period.

VIEW stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other View news, major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,147 shares of company stock valued at $170,009. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

