BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 10,847 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of News stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

