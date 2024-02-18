BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 202,489 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

