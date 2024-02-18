BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,529 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AES by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $16.77 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

