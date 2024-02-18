BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 838,991 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of V.F. worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

