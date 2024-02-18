BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 24,260 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after purchasing an additional 325,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hexcel by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HXL opened at $73.98 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.