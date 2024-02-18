BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 26,244 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,244 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NYSE:OSK opened at $108.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

