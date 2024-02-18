BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 42,183 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,183 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.19% of Yandex worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128,652 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.