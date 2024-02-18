Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

