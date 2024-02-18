Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 328,950 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 1,073,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,471. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

