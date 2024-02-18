Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $553,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 229.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,681,000 after buying an additional 45,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $15,236,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $267.24. 313,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.57.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

