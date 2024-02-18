Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in International Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 173,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 257,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 5,380,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,598. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

