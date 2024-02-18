Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,890,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 565,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,232,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,469,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,034. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.