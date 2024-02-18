Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 173,881 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,881 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

