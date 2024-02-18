Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

BFAM stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after buying an additional 785,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $57,363,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.