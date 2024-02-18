Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on BFAM
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions
In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after buying an additional 785,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $57,363,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Horizons Family Solutions
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.