Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $47.63. 427,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,633. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

