Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,223. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,399,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,169,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 138,173 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

