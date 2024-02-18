Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $31.56

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The stock has a market cap of $907.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.00. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 89bio by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in 89bio by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

