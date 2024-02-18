Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Price Target at $146.32

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE DG opened at $141.50 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 253.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

