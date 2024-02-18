Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $6.69

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EVgo
Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo
Institutional Trading of EVgo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVgo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $775.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.41. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16.
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.