Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $6.69

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $775.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.41. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

