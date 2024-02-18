Brokerages Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Target Price at $6.69

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVGO. TD Cowen downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at $350,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $775.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.41. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

