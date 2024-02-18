Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $8.87

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,569.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,006,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 979,214 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 417,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,878 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $4,389,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

