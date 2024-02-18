Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $8.87

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.87.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
HPP stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.37.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
