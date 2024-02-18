Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $15.45

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.45.
M has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Macy’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Price Performance
Macy’s stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
