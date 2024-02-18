Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $46.71

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Open Text Stock Down 1.4 %

Open Text Dividend Announcement

OTEX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

