Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $103.32

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.32.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

